American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) expects Q3 unit revenue growth of +0.5% to +1.5% vs. +0% to +1% prior view

For the full year, American sees total system capacity up 1% and cost per available seat mile (ex-fuel) to increase 5.5%.

On liquidity, American says it had ~$8.3B in total available liquidity as of September 30, comprised of unrestricted cash and investments of $5.8B and $2.5B in undrawn revolver capacity.

SEC Form 8-K