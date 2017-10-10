Saudis to cut crude exports by 7% next month

Crude oil prices add to earlier gains on news that Saudi Arabia will cut its monthly crude exports in November by 7% compared with a year ago; WTI futures +1.2% to $50.18/bbl while Brent +1% to $56.30/bbl, pointing to their first back-to-back gains in two weeks.

OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo, while seeing "clear evidence that he [oil] market is rebalancing," also is calling on U.S. shale producers to help hold down global oil supply, warning extraordinary measures might be needed next year to sustain the rebalanced market in the longer term.

