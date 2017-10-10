Vical completes the Phase 3 ASP0113 CMV vaccine trial; shares up 14% premarket

Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) announces that the last patient completed their final assessment during the one year follow-up period in the multinational Phase 3 registration trial of ASP0113 in hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

The enrollment completed in September 2016 with a total of 515 subjects. The primary endpoint of the trial is a composite of overall mortality and cytomegalovirus (CMV) end-organ disease, to be assessed one year after transplantation and secondary endpoints include time to first CMV viremia and time to CMV-specific antiviral therapy.

Vical's development partner Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMF)(OTCPK:ALPMY) conducted the trial and has an exclusive worldwide license from Vical to develop and commercialize ASP0113. Top-line data is expected in Q1 2018.