FDA rejects Mylan's marketing application for Neulasta biosimilar

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA related to its U.S. marketing application seeking approval for its biosimilar of Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) Neulasta (pegfilgrastim).

The CRL cited the need for additional data on chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) from development partner Biocon. There were no issues related to biosimilarity.

Mylan is up a fraction premarket on light volume.

Update: Mylan states that a new action date has not been determined since it has yet to respond to the FDA's questions.