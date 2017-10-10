FDA rejects Mylan's marketing application for Neulasta biosimilar

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA related to its U.S. marketing application seeking approval for its biosimilar of Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) Neulasta (pegfilgrastim).
The CRL cited the need for additional data on chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) from development partner Biocon. There were no issues related to biosimilarity.
Mylan is up a fraction premarket on light volume.
Previously: FDA action date today on Mylan's Neulasta biosimilar (Oct. 9)
Update: Mylan states that a new action date has not been determined since it has yet to respond to the FDA's questions.
This was corrected on 10/10/2017 at 05:04 PM. FDA action date undetermined.