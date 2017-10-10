FDA rejects Mylan's marketing application for Neulasta biosimilar, new action date December 3

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA related to its U.S. marketing application seeking approval for its biosimilar of Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) Neulasta (pegfilgrastim).

The CRL cited the need for additional data on chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) from development partner Biocon. There were no issues related to biosimilarity.

The agency's new action date is December 3.

Mylan is up a fraction premarket on light volume.

