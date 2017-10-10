JD.com launches luxury e-commerce platform

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) launches a new online shopping platform connecting high-end global brands with Chinese customers.

The Toplife platform allows brands to create customized flagship stores with JD assisting with customer service and delivery, marketing and branding, and warehouse and inventory.

Brands already signed up with Toplife include La perla, Trussardi, and Emporio Armani.

JD.com is fighting against Alibaba for Chinese e-commerce market share. In Q2, Alibaba’s Tmall platform held a 51.3% share while JD had 32.9%, up from 17.7% in 2014.