Greenkraft expands distribution network to meet increased product demand

Greenkraft (OTCQB:GKIT) is expanding its dealer network to meet increased demand for its line of alternative fuel, cab-forward trucks.

Greenkraft has signed up with two additional dealers to promote and sell its commercial trucks, adding to its list of dealers.

"This is an exciting time for Greenkraft as we accelerate our growth plan to meet the increased interest in alternative fuel automotive products for commercial use. The new dealers we have added to our network will distribute our Greenkraft trucks to businesses looking to add environmentally friendly, cost-efficient vehicles to their fleets. We have trucks in numerous different classes, which gives us considerable market potential. At this pace, we believe Greenkraft is going to be one of the leading truck manufacturers in the trucking industry," says Greenkraft CEO George Gemayel.

Press Release