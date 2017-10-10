USA Technologies signs contract with Berkshire Food

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) announced a new contract with Berkshire Food for providing cashless payments and premier support services via ePort Connect Platform.

“With the ubiquity of the mobile phone, more and more consumers, particularly millennials, want the ease of making purchases with a tap, click or swipe,” said Mike Cicarelli, co-owner, Berkshire Food, Inc. “USA Technologies enables us to better serve our customers by becoming 100 percent cashless and mobile-payment enabled. We now are able to cull much more data, giving us invaluable insight into a customer’s wants and needs, while simultaneously enabling us to streamline our daily operation.”

“In today’s market, giving consumers a choice to pay with cash or credit, as well as the ability to use a mobile wallet, is a must,” said Michael K. Lawlor, chief services officer, USA Technologies. “Our Premier Support Services not only improve deployment so customers can enjoy the benefits quicker, but, together with the loyalty programs, also empower our customers with marketing know-how and resources for additional engagement opportunities. By providing our customers with what we believe to be best-in-class technology, we give them the right tools to meet this growing expectation, while improving the odds of increasing revenue and participation.”

Press Release