California fires scorch wine country; PG&E says 100K customers without power

As many as 20 wildfires are burning across northern California, setting at least 73K acres ablaze and destroying at least 1,500 buildings in Wine Country in Napa and Sonoma counties.

The fires have caused at least 10 fatalities, and Sonoma County says it has received more than 100 reports of missing persons; residents say they are shocked by the speed and ferocity of the flames.

The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reports that while 75% of the region’s grapes already have been picked, most of the cabernet sauvignon and merlot crop was still on the vines.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), whose brands largely use grapes grown in the region, says it closed its tasting rooms in Napa Valley and Sonoma; shares fell 1% in yesterday's trade.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) says ~100K customers in the two counties are without electric service and ~30K gas customers are without service; the company's meteorologists say overnight gusts of 50-75 mph are fanning the flames, which have damaged its electrical system in some locations.