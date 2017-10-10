KalVista Pharma inks deal with Merck for DME candidate KVD001; shares up 108% premarket

Ultra-thinly traded nano cap KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) is up 108% premarket on increased volume in response to its announcement of a collaboration agreement with Merck (NYSE:MRK) related to lead diabetic macular edema (DME) candidate KVD001 and future oral DME compounds based on plasma kallikrein inhibition.

Under the terms of the agreement, KalVista will receive $37M upfront, milestones up to $715M, additional payments if Merck exercises its development options and tiered royalties on net sales.

Merck has an option to acquire KVD001 for a period following the completion of a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study that will start later this quarter. Merck also has an option to acquire other molecules as part of its ongoing R&D activities.

KalVista will fund and manage the Phase 2 study of KVD001 and will be responsible for developing additional DME candidates through Phase 2 unless Merck exercises its options earlier.

Merck has also acquired a 9.9% ownership stake in KalVista via the purchase of 1,070,589 shares of common stock at $8.50 per share.

KalVista retains full ownership of its oral hereditary angioedema (HAE) portfolio.