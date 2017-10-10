European luxury stocks stoked by LVMH results

The luxury apparel sector is waking up after LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF, OTCPK:LVMUY) tops estimates with its Q3 report.

Organic sales were up 12% for the retailer during the quarter to sail past the 9% growth expected by analysts. Double-digit sales growth was recorded in the selective retailing, watches & jewelry, fashion & leather goods and perfumes & cosmetics categories.