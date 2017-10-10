RCI Hospitality updates on sales

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) updates on FQ4 sales results.

The restaurant/nightclub operator expects club and restaurant sales of $38.1M to be reported for the quarter vs. $32.0M a year ago.

Same-store sales of $32.4M are anticipated vs. $30.4M a year ago.

"The Nightclubs segment increased 19.2% in total sales and 7.3% on a same-store basis, while the Bombshells segment grew 18.8% in total sales and 2.1% on a same-store basis," says CEO Eric Langan.

The company plans to report full Q4 results on December 14.

Source: Press Release