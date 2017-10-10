Anadarko Petroleum to invest $200M in Peruvian oil area, president says

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) plans to invest ~$200M to develop an offshore oil area near Peru’s northern coast, Peruvian Pres. Kuczynski said late yesterday.

APC signed exploration and drilling agreements with state oil agency Perupetro in three deepwater blocks in the Pacific Ocean "where it is very difficult to work,” Kuczynski said after the signing.

Peru is trying to increase oil production, which has fallen to just 40K bbl/day, about a third of what it produced in the 1970s; earlier this year, China National Petroleum committed to invest ~$2B in an oil and natural gas block in a jungle region in southern Peru..