Helios & Matheson up +700% in a month, here's who called it

Helios & Matheson Analytics (NASDAQ:HMNY) soars 14% in premarket trading to follow right on the heels of yesterday's 34% pop.

The buying fervor is tied to the company's stake in MoviePass. The movie theater subscription service is catching a huge amount of attention this month.

While Maxim started coverage on Helios & Matheson last week with a Buy rating, SA contributor Max Verline beat Wall Street to the punch with a recommendation on September 18 when shares were below $3 - a stunning 7X bagger in less than a month.