WSJ: SoftBank leads $164M investment in mapping tech start-up

The Wall Street Journal reports that SoftBank’s (OTCPK:SFTBF, OTCPK:SFTBY) Vision Fund is leading a $164M investment in mapping and location-search tech startup Mapbox.

Mapbox says it will use the money to expand into autonomous car tech, AR, and VR as well as accelerate its international expansion plans.

Mapbox provides its tech to over 900K developers and collects data on over 200M miles of road and terrain. The company presents itself as an alternative to Google’s mapping services.

SoftBank is in talks to invest billions in ride-hailing company Uber, which has self-driving vehicle plans that have landed it in a lawsuit with Alphabet’s Waymo division.

