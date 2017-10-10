GrubHub closes on $287.5M purchase of Eat24 from Yelp

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB), up 1% out of the open today, has closed its $287.5M acquisition of Eat24 from Yelp (YELP -0.5% ), kicking off a five-year partnership between the two on online takeout/delivery.

That's the third acquisition closed that was discussed on GrubHub's last earnings call, along with Foodler and OrderUp. The company will discuss the acquisitions and their impacts in its upcoming earnings call.

Along with the deals, GrubHub refinanced its credit facility with a five-year, committed $350M facility made up of a $125M term loan and an expanded $225M revolver.

Yelp got $251.7M in cash at closing, and another $28.8M in cash will be held in escrow for 18 months.