All three top stock indexes set new highs in early trading

Stocks open higher following several mostly positive headlines from noteworthy companies; S&P +0.4%, Dow and Nasdaq +0.3% - all advancing to new all-time highs.
European bourses are mixed, with Spain's IBEX (-1%) showing relative weakness ahead of a potential declaration of independence from Spain by Catalonia's top politician; also, U.K.'s FTSE +0.3%, France's CAC flat and Germany's DAX -0.2%.
Asian indexes finished higher note, with South Korea's KOSPI +1.6% after being closed for more than a week; Japan's Nikkei ended +0.6% and China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.3%.
In corporate news, Nvidia opens +3.1% after unveiling new AI hardware that enables fully autonomous driving, Wal-Mart +3.6% after reaffirming its FY 2018 outlook and raising its guidance for FY 2019, and American Airlines (+4.6%) and United Airlines (+6.9%) are higher after each raised their Q3 guidance.
All of the S&P 500's 11 sectors are trading in the green, with the energy (+0.8%) and consumer staples (+0.7%) groups the top early performers.
The U.S. Treasury market is back after being closed yesterday for Columbus Day, as the yield on the two-year note is down 2 bps at 1.51% while the benchmark 10-year yield also sheds 2 bps to 2.36.
U.S. crude oil +1.8% at $50.50/bbl as the Saudis say they will cut November crude exports by 7%.