All three top stock indexes set new highs in early trading

Stocks open higher following several mostly positive headlines from noteworthy companies; S&P +0.4% , Dow and Nasdaq +0.3% - all advancing to new all-time highs.

European bourses are mixed, with Spain's IBEX ( -1% ) showing relative weakness ahead of a potential declaration of independence from Spain by Catalonia's top politician; also, U.K.'s FTSE +0.3% , France's CAC flat and Germany's DAX -0.2% .

Asian indexes finished higher note, with South Korea's KOSPI +1.6% after being closed for more than a week; Japan's Nikkei ended +0.6% and China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.3% .

In corporate news, Nvidia opens +3.1% after unveiling new AI hardware that enables fully autonomous driving, Wal-Mart +3.6% after reaffirming its FY 2018 outlook and raising its guidance for FY 2019, and American Airlines ( +4.6% ) and United Airlines ( +6.9% ) are higher after each raised their Q3 guidance.

All of the S&P 500's 11 sectors are trading in the green, with the energy ( +0.8% ) and consumer staples ( +0.7% ) groups the top early performers.

The U.S. Treasury market is back after being closed yesterday for Columbus Day, as the yield on the two-year note is down 2 bps at 1.51% while the benchmark 10-year yield also sheds 2 bps to 2.36.