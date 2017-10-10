DaVita discloses potential $450M exposure to operating income from charitable premium assistance

Dialysis services provider DaVita (DVA +0.2% ) issues a statement about its charitable premium assistance activities for some patients.

Less than 13% (~25K patients) receive support from the American Kidney Fund. Of these, ~1,800 receive charitable premium assistance for individual coverage, including both on-exchange (Obamacare) and off-exchange plans. The loss of individual coverage for these patients could reduce annual operating income of $45M - 90M as previously disclosed.

About 4K commercially insured patients receive charitable premium support, accounting for ~$450M of the company's expected annual operating income.

About 80% (~19K patients) are Medicare beneficiaries, many of which would be forced into state Medicaid programs without premium support according to DaVita.

The company does not believe that charitable premium assistance will be taken away from dialysis patients in need considering its importance to the system and long-standing use, adding that private insurers are not "unfairly burdened" by the support.

Previously: DaVita under pressure on SIRF report on patient co-pay scheme (Sept. 22)