Vornado up almost 2% after Morgan Stanley upgrade

It's not e-commerce that's hurting NYC retail, says analyst Vikram Malhotra. Instead, he says, it's rents rising too far too fast that have driven higher vacancies.

Retail sales in NYC are higher by 50% since 2006, but asking rents are up 150% - clearly not sustainable, and the correction in rents (down 15% since a 2015 peak) is about 50% complete.

Investors, says Malhorta, are too bearish on Vornado (VNO +1.8% ) as they don't believe the company can retain tenants upon lease expiration, or they're expecting too many store closings. He upgrades to Overweight, with $84 price target. Shares are up 1.75% to $79.15.

Source: Bloomberg