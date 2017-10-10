Credit Suisse bull sees another 12.5% upside for S&P 500

Recently moved to Credit Suisse from RBC, strategist Jonathan Golub has the S&P 500 moving to 2,600 by the end of this year and 2,875 at year-end 2018.

While "tepid" global growth has been and remains a headwind for revenues, it's forced corporations to focus on expenses and larger capital returns. Recessionary risks, he says, are well contained.

Tech is Golub's favorite sector, and he also sees financials outperforming, in part thanks to deregulation. Golub is bearish on the income favorites as they tend to underperform in times of rising yields.

