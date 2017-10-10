AMC Networks +1.2% as Wells Fargo starts at Outperform

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) is up 1.2% with Wells Fargo initiating at Outperform in a bullish take that sees a company checking the boxes for a media company in today's market.

AMC has "every aspect that will help it navigate the uncertain media waters successfully," writes Marci Ryvicker, pointing to a "clean" five-network portfolio along with growing ad dollars and subscribers and strong management and a healthy balance sheet.

The company's loyal fan bases (for hits like The Walking Dead and Better Caul Saul) are advertiser gold, she writes. “There is still no other place (outside of sports) for advertisers to capture so many 18 to 49 eyeballs — especially when most of AMCX’s competitors (i.e. HBO, Showtime and Netflix) don’t have an ad-based model."

Valuation is attractive, at a discount to CBS in P/E terms and in line with Viacom and Discovery on EV/EBITDA terms, she notes.

Wells has a price target of $72, implying 23% upside from current pricing.