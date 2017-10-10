SA Contributor Alpha Exposure bearish on Athersys' MultiStem; shares down 9%

Athersys (ATHX -8.7% ) is under early pressure on the heels of an article published by Seeking Alpha Contributor Alpha Exposure who questions the viability of its MultiStem cell therapy.

The author cites failed clinical trials and the exits of former licensees Pfizer and Chugai as reasons for caution.

MultiStem cell therapy is a patented regenerative medicine product that has shown the ability to promote tissue repair and healing in a variety of ways, such as through the production of therapeutic factors produced in response to signals of inflammation and tissue damage.