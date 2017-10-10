Airlines show improved margins trend despite hurricanes

Airline stocks are in rally mode after unit revenue guidance is raised slightly by both American Airlines (AAL +4.1% ) and United Continental (UAL +5.7% ).

Though both airlines showed a negative impact from the major hurricanes that hit the U.S. and Caribbean, underlying margin improvement can be seen in the quarterly results.

Gainers in the sector today include Delta Airlines (DAL +2.1% ), Spirit Airlines (SAVE +1.7% ), JetBlue (JBLU +3.3% ), Hawaiin Holdings (HA +2% ), Southwest Airlines (LUV +1.5% ), Allegiant Travel (ALGT +2.1% ), Volaris (VLRS +1.9% ), Azul (AZUL +2% ), Copa Holdings (CPA +2.2% ), GOL Linhas (GOL +0.8% ) and Alaska Air Group (ALK +0.7% ).

Related ETF: JETS