64% of Americans own an Apple product; Supreme Court seeks advice on Apple case

A new CNBC survey shows that 64% of Americans own an Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) product, up 50% from five years ago.

The average household owns 2.6 Apple products, up one since 2012.

In legal news, U.S. Supreme Court asks for the Justice Department’s opinion on whether the Court should hear an Apple case related to a class-action lawsuit.

The lawsuit accused Apple of illegally inflating prices through high commissions on iPhone software sales.

Apple wants the case tossed because it was consumers, and not developers, who filed the suit.

