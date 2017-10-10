Nokia abandons VR, to cut 310 jobs

Nokia (NOK -0.3% ) will cut jobs as it gets out of the virtual reality business, canceling its innovative Ozo hardware initiative.

The company will shed up to 310 jobs in Nokia Technologies, which employs about 1,090, with cuts spread across Finland, the U.S. and Britain.

"The slower-than-expected development of the VR market means that Nokia Technologies plans to reduce investments and focus more on technology licensing opportunities," the company says.

That means not just licensing what it learned in VR, but also a pivot toward the digital health business bolstered by its purchase of Withings.

“Nokia Technologies is at a point where, with the right focus and investments, we can meaningfully grow our footprint in the digital health market, and we must seize that opportunity,” the company says.