Bloomberg: AFL-CIO accuses Navient of inside trading

Labor union AFL-CIO asks federal security regulators to investigate Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) for insider trading, Bloomberg reports.

The accusation targets trades made before the Labor Day weekend that preceded the public release of a Department of Education letter to a consumer bureau saying the DOE wouldn’t provide any more information for policing student loan debt.

AFL-CIO calls out three big purchases of Navient stock the day before the letter went public, which amounted to over 872K shares or about 24% of that day’s trading volume.

AFL-CIO unions own Navient stock through pension funds.

Navient shares are up 1.68% .

Previously: Navient plunges after subprime loan lawsuit (update) (Oct. 5)