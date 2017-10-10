Sorrento Therapeutics up 45% in two days but news scarce

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE +21.4% ) is yet another small biotech that has rallied on higher volume. Shares are up ~45% this week on no particular news.

A key upcoming event is the FDA's decision on its resubmitted marketing application for ZTlido (lidocaine patch 1.8%) for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia (shingles). The action date is February 28, 2018.

H.C. Wainwright recently reiterated its Buy rating and $20 (more than a seven-bagger) price target. Oppenheimer also rates it a Buy but with a more modest $7 (169% upside) price target.

Previously: FDA accepts Sorrento's resubmitted marketing application for ZTlido, action date February 28, 2018 (Sept. 12)