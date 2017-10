For the first time in almost two decades, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) no longer holds the crown for being the largest U.S. bank based on deposits.

With deposits up 7.9% over the past year to $1.31T, JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) is now #1.

Bank of America, of course, has been rapidly trimming branches over the past few years (JPMorgan is cutting as well, but at a slower pace). It's also been slower than peers in raising deposit rates amid the Fed's rate hike cycle.