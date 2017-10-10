Total, Statoil, Eni reportedly seek buyers for North Sea Teesside terminal

Total (TOT +0.7% ), Statoil (STO +1.5% ) and Eni (E +0.7% ) reportedly are seeking buyers for their stakes in the Teesside oil terminal in northern England.

TOT holds a 32.9% stake in the terminal, STO owns 27.3% and E holds a 10.3% stake; ConocoPhillips (COP +1.1% ) is the operator of the terminal and owns a 29.3% stake but is not expected to sell out.

Separately, TOT signs a technical evaluation agreement with Guinea's government to study ~55K sq. km in deep and ultradeep offshore areas.

TOT is granted a year to assess the potential of the basin using existing data, and then will choose three licenses for an exploration program.