Reuters: Qualcomm offers to abandon some NXP patents to get EU approval

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) has offered to give up some patents to get its $38B NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) acquisition through EU antitrust regulators, according to Reuters sources.

EU regulators the merged company would incentivize companies to purchase bundled products, which would unfairly push aside rivals, or change NXP’s IP licensing.

Qualcomm says it will leave the standard essential patents with NXP, which can then sell those patents to another buyer.

Qualcomm agreed only to take defensive legal actions against third parties relating to NXP’s NFC patents and offered a pledge that rivals could function with NXP products.

The EU Commission will hear comments until the end of the week.

Qualcomm shares are up 1.4% .

