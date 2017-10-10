Wal-Mart flies to 52-week high, lifts retail peers

Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) is up 4.35% after the company's aggressive buyback plan and strategic update tantalize investors. Shares hit a 52-week high of $84.48 earlier today.

Perhaps the headliner of Wal-Mart's update is the forecast for 40% e-commerce growth for the current fiscal year, a pace faster than Amazon's own projections on e-commerce sales.

In interesting moves, Target (NYSE:TGT) is up 1.99% , Costco (NASDAQ:COST) is 1.52% higher and Dollar General (NYSE:DG) is showing a 1.78% gain as investors see the Wal-Mart numbers as a positive sign for retail demand over a pure market share grab.

