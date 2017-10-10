Registrational study underway assessing Seattle Genetics and Astellas Pharma's enfortumab vedotin in urothelial cancer

The first patient has been dosed in a registrational Phase 2 clinical trial, EV-201, evaluating enfortumab vedotin in patients with locally advanced/metastatic urothelial cancer who have been treated previously with an immune checkpoint inhibitor. If successful, the data will support a U.S. marketing application.

The primary endpoint of the 120-subject, single-arm, open-label study is objective response rate (ORR). According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is September 2019.

Enfortumab vedotin is an antibody-drug conjugate being co-developed by Seattle Genetics (SGEN +0.3% ) and Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMF). It consists of a monoclonal antibody that binds to a cellular adhesion molecule called Nectin-4 attached to a cytotoxic agent called MMAE. Nectin-4 is highly expressed in urothelial cancers, especially bladder cancer.

The companies plan to initiate a clinical trial assessing enfortumab vedotin combined with checkpoint inhibitor therapy before year-end.