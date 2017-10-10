GNC Holdings makes a move in India

GNC Holdings (GNC +4.9% ) will increase its presence in India through a partnership with franchisee Guardian Healthcare.

Guardian aims for availability of GNC products at 4K stores by 2020 in metros and tier 1 towns.

"While the concept of nutraceuticals is at a nascent stage in India, it is heartening to see a significantly heightened intent to include them in daily diet to fulfil nutrition intake. The Indian nutraceuticals market is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 21per cent and reach $10 billion by 2022 from $4 billion now," says GNC India CEO Shadab Khan.

Source: Press Release