Reuters: Shell seeks buyers for Oman field stake

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) is looking to sell its 17% interest in the Mukhaizna oil field in Oman, which could fetch as much as $200M, Reuters reports, part of the company's goal of $30B in asset sales by year-end 2018 to help pay for last year's $54B takeover of BG Group.

The field, operated by Occidental Petroleum (OXY +1.1% ), reached an average oil production rate of 127K boe/day in 2016.

Shell is not expected to sell its 34% stake in Petroleum Development Oman, which operated more than 160 oil fields mostly in the center and south of the Middle Eastern country, according to the report.