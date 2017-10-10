Hurricane damage in PR to trim as much as $3M from Depomed's Q3 top line; shares off 3%

Depomed (DEPO -3% ) says the effects from Hurricane Maria has affected the supply of NUCYNTA ER (tapentadol) which is made in Puerto Rico. It estimates a negative $2M - 3M revenue impact in Q3 resulting from short-term delays in packaging and delivery of certain strengths of the product.

Q4 revenue may be impacted by as much as $10M. It does not anticipate any material disruption in supply, however.

Management will update investors on its financial guidance during its Q3 earnings call in early November.