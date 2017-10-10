RV auction prices on the rise

A favorable read on RV demand is out from Black Book Market Insights today.

"The values of both motorized and towable units sold at wholesale auctions increased this past month, which is unusual for this time of year," reports Black Book Market Insights' Eric Lawrence.

"In fact, the values of towables are at their highest level ever, and motorized are the highest they’ve been since July 2010. This analysis includes very little sales data from after Hurricanes Harvey and Irma made landfall, so we’ll have to wait until next time to see what effects they had on supply, demand, and values," he adds.

Full report (.pdf)

Related stocks: WGO, THOR, PATK, LCII.