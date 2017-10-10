Ackman to face ADP investors in online session

After attempting to win over retail investors in Automatic Data Processing (ADP -0.1% ) via YouTube, Pershing Square's Bill Ackman is trying a new first with an hour-plus live "webinar" where he'll take what he says are unscripted questions from shareholders.

The event is set for tonight at 7 p.m. ET at Pershing Square's website dedicated to ADP.

Ackman's pursuing three board seats in a proxy battle with the payroll processor, and yesterday said a settlement was unlikely, saying he's unwilling to settle for just one director's seat.

While it's an innovative move, its impact will depend on whether retail investors who don't always use proxy votes take action in Ackman's favor.

Ackman's firm has about a 8.3% stake in ADP (but a 2% voting interest); retail investors make up 28% of ADP shareholdings.