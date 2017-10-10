Antares Pharma sells Zomajet assets for up to $14.5M; shares ahead 2%

Antares Pharma (ATRS +2.1% ) inks a deal with Ferring Pharmaceuticals to sell global rights, including certain fixed assets, to the ZOMAJET needle-free auto injector device for up to $14.5M.

Under the terms of the agreement, the purchase price will be paid in four installments: $2.0M upfront, $2.75M subject to conditions, $4.75M contingent on certain closing conditions and $5.0M upon the completion of the transaction.

The deal should close by the end of 2018.

Antares has been the global supplier of ZOMAJET to Ferring and JCR Pharmaceutical Company and will continue to be so until the transaction has been completed. The business generated ~$5.5M in annual sales over the past three years.