Chesapeake cut to Sell at Jefferies while Concho, Devon upgraded to Buy

Chesapeake Energy (CHK -1.2% ) is downgraded to Sell from Hold with a $2 price target at Jefferies, which says it is wary of CHK's valuation and leverage, among other factors.

While CHK has made great strides to simplify its corporate structure and asset base, Jefferies says the company remains weighed by a ~$9B debt load, high fixed cost burden and comparatively weak inventory of high return drilling inventory; the firm notes CHK's discouraging recent commentary on excess amounts of produced water on Oklahoma assets, since it was an asset that CHK had highlighted in a late 2016 analyst day.

On the flip side, the firm upgrades Concho Resources (CXO +0.4% ) and Devon Energy (DVN +1.3% ) to Buy from Hold, citing CXO's "enviable" scale relative to other Permian Basin operators and DVN's "ultra-long inventory life" in its two core areas of operations, the Delaware Basin and the STACK, "where there are enough high-quality locations for decades of drilling."