Tech talent makes more inroads at Goldman

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) has filled two new partner positions created under Elisha Wiesel, who earlier this year was promoted to be in charge of the bank's technology and engineering unit.

Jeff Wecker will become chief data officer, in part overseeing how Goldman will sort through and maybe sell the massive amount of data it collects. He's joining from Bridgewater Associates. Wecker earlier in his career spent a decade at Goldman trading derivatives, and later launched an early electronic-trading platform at Lehman Brothers.

Also hired is Michael Blum to oversee technology in electronic-trading. He's previously worked at KCG Holdings and Getco.

Goldman of late has boosted the amount of hiring from outside its ranks, particularly in technology. Wiesel: "All this amazing new technology is being developed outside, and there’s value to being able to use that and hiring people who are familiar with it."

Engineers made up 10% of Goldman's 2016 partner class vs. 8% two years earlier. They now make up 6% of the bank's roughly 450 partners.

Source: Liz Hoffman at the WSJ