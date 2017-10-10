FDA accepts burosumab marketing application for inherited low blood phosphate, action date April 17; co-developer Ultragenyx up 1%

The FDA accepts for review the Biologics License Application (BLA) seeking approval for burosumab to treat pediatric and adult patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH), an inherited condition characterized by low levels of phosphate in the blood. The agency's action date under Priority Review status is April 17, 2018.

Burosumab is a recombinant fully human monoclonal IgG1 antibody that binds to FGF23, a hormone that reduces serum phosphorus and active vitamin D by regulating phosphate excretion and active vitamin D production by the kidney. It was discovered by Kyowa Hakko Kirin and is being co-developed and co-commercialized with Ultragenyx (RARE +0.8% ).