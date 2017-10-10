Honeywell’s talk of potential M&A sparks speculation around GE, W.R. Grace

In unveiling its business makeover, Honeywell (HON) CEO Darius Adamczyk says the company's reorganization will simplify its wide-ranging portfolio, increase growth and give it more firepower to make acquisitions.

Analysts praise the spinoffs but think HON's aerospace business may need to merge to gain the size to compete with larger rivals, which sets off a round of fresh speculation.

Melius Research analyst Scott Davis thinks an aerospace spinoff or merger with General Electric’s (GE +1.2% ) aerospace unit would make HON a stronger competitor to United Technologies (UTX -0.6% ) and a more powerful supplier to Boeing (BA +0.2% ) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY).