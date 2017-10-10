Britain considers regulating Facebook and Google as news publishers

Britain is considering classifying and regulating Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) as news publishers, rather than platforms.

“We are looking at the role Google and Facebook play in the news environment,” says a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May. “As part of that work we will look carefully at the roles, responsibility and legal status of the major internet platforms.”

Consultancy group Enders Analysis says 6.5M British internet users get most of their news from Facebook.

Facebook shares are down 0.72% .

Previously: Washington Post: Russian-bought ads spread on Google platforms (Oct. 9)