Seattle Genetics initiates mid-stage of tisotumab vedotin in cervical cancer, positive results may support registration

Seattle Genetics (SGEN +0.2% ) and development partner Genmab A/S (OTCPK:GNMSF) announce the initiation of a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing tisotumab vedotin for the treatment of patients with recurrent/metastatic cervical cancer who have progressed or relapsed after standard-of-care treatment.

The primary endpoint of the 100-subject single-arm study will be overall response rate (ORR). If successful, the data may support a U.S. marketing application. Enrollment will commence in H1 2018.

Tisotumab vedotin is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) consisting of Genmab's human antibody that binds to a protein called tissue factor linked to a cytotoxic agent called MMAE using Seattle Genetics' ADC technology.

The companies are sharing development costs and profits on a 50:50 basis.