OncoSec launches mid-stage study of ImmunoPulse/Keytruda combo in melanoma

OncoSec Medical (ONCS -5.1% ) initiates a Phase 2b clinical trial assessing the combination of ImmunoPulse IL-12 and Merck's KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with unresectable/metastatic melanoma who have progressed after treatment with a PD-1 inhibitor.

The study, called PISCES/KEYNOTE-695, will enroll ~48 patients with Stage III or IV melanoma. The primary endpoint is best overall response response rate (BORR). According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is October 2020.

Investors appear to be disappointed with the timeline. Shares are down on almost triple normal volume.