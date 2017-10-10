FLIR Systems wins $6.8M contract

FLIR Systems (FLIR +0.8% ) has been awarded a $6.8M firm-fixed-price order to deliver Black Hornet Personal Reconnaissance Systems (PRS) in support of the Australian Army.

The units delivered under this contract will support platoon and troop level organic surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.

“We are pleased to be selected by the Australian Army to provide this previously non-existent personal reconnaissance technology,” said Jim Cannon, President and CEO of FLIR Systems. “This recent contract highlights the increasing demand for the Black Hornet to be incorporated within the operational capability of the world’s leading militaries, providing immediate deployable security.”

The deliveries will begin in 2018 and be completed within one year.

Press Release