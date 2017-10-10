Iron ore tumbles below $60/ton but analysts say effects on miners varies

The price of iron ore has dropped below $60/metric ton on concerns that demand will suffer from an environmental crackdown in China and as supplies from top producer Australia have increased.

Benchmark Australian iron ore fines fell 4.1% to a three-month low of $59.1/ton, Financial Times reports, citing a price assessment by The Steel Index, which would take losses since the start of September to more than 20%.

Based on vessel movements in and out of ports, UBS calculates Rio Tinto (RIO +0.5% ) shipped 84.6M metric tons of ore from its mines in Western Australia in the three months to September, a nearly 9% Q/Q rise.

Traders say strong supply could keep prices below $60/ton, but the affect on profits at major mining companies will vary according to type of ore they produce; China's recent restriction on sintering - the highly polluting process that turns iron ore fines into a material that can be used in blast furnaces - has caused premiums for "direct charge" material such as lump and pellets spike sharply, considered a boon for companies such as Vale (VALE +0.4% ) and Anglo American (OTCPK:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY).