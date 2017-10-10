Bank of America Merrill Lynch sees upside on Kansas City Southern

Bank of America Merrill Lynch lifts Kansas City Southern (KSU +0.5% ) to a Buy rating from Neutral.

The firm prefers Kansas City Southern over other railroad stocks due to the upside potential with growth of the Mexican business. Analyst Ken Hoexter and team think NAFTA negotiations will eventually lead to a clearer vision for investors on KSU's Mexico-related growth track.

Shares of Kansas City Southern trade at a discount to their historical price-earnings ratio.

BAML's price target of $116 on the railroad stock reps 11% upside potential.

Sources: Bloomberg and CNBC