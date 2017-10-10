Morgan Stanley hikes Tesla price target

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jones takes his price target on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to $379 from $317 to factor in the company's position with infrastructure in front of the "EV revolution."

"We see Tesla's rapidly growing infrastructure footprint as a key differentiator," says Jonas.

The price target boost from MS is based on a lift in the firm's core Tesla exit EBITDA multiple to 10X from 9X previously and a reduction in the weighted average cost of capital assumption for Tesla Mobility to 13% from 15% previously.