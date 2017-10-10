Microsoft roundup: Windows 10 release, Russia ad investigation, and an AI award

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) launches its Windows 10 Fall Creators Update SDK s part of its Windows Developer Day.

The company also confirms renaming the Windows Store to Microsoft Store.

The non-developer Windows 10 Full Creators Update will release on October 17.

In related news, Microsoft’s support for Windows 10 November Update, released in 2015, and Office 2007 both end today.

Russia search: Microsoft joins other tech giants in searching its ad sales records to check for potential Russian election meddling.

Facebook admitted to finding such ad spending on its platform while sources say Google’s internal review also turned up evidence of a misinformation campaign across its services.

AI fund: Microsoft Ventures debuts a $3.5M AI for Good prize for start-up using artificial intelligence “to better society.”

